Everything You Need to Know About the 2019 NBA Draft

The 2019 NBA Draft marks the 73rd draft in league history. This year’s class boasts some of the more impressive prospects in recent memory, with Duke superstar Zion Williamson headlining the class.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is the 2019 NBA Draft?

The 2019 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 7:00 P.M. ET.

Where is the 2019 NBA Draft?

The draft will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, home of the Brooklyn Nets.

How to Live Stream the NBA Draft

The NBA Draft will be broadcasted live on ESPN and available to stream on WatchESPN.

What’s the NBA Draft Order?

The 2019 NBA Lottery Draft order is as follows:

Official 2019 NBA Draft Order: 1) Pelicans

2) Grizzlies

3) Knicks

4) Lakers

5) Cavaliers

6) Suns

7) Bulls

8) Hawks

9) Wizards

10) Hawks

11) Timberwolves

12) Hornets

13) Heat

14) Celtics pic.twitter.com/FXIsSG1x54 — Los Angeles Lakers (@NBALakersReport) May 15, 2019

The top 14 picks in the draft are known as lottery picks. The Lottery Draft takes place prior to the NBA Draft and consists of the 14 teams who missed the playoffs the previous season, barring trades.

The full order of picks is available here.

Who are the Top Prospects in the NBA Draft?

The consensus top-three prospects of the 2019 NBA Draft are Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett. Following the third pick, the prospect rankings fluctuate depending on the media outlet. Click here to take a peek at our top-ten prospects.

Which prospects are going to which teams?

Although mostly speculation, a variety of mock draft have been produced predicting the landing spot of each player. Click here to check out our most recent Mock Draft.