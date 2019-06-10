Canadian National Anthem to Be Sung by Raptors Fans Prior to Game 5

Tonight’s Game 5 matchup of the 2019 NBA Finals has the Toronto Raptors on the brink of history. Leading the series 3-1, Toronto is just one win away from securing their first title in franchise history. With this in mind, the Raptors decided to make sure tonight’s pregame anthem was extra special.

Tonight's Canadian anthem will be sung by the fans. Raptors just leaving it up to the crowd. Really cool. Monica doing the U.S. anthem. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) June 10, 2019

For the first time in recent memory, the Canadian anthem will be sung exclusively by the fans. Talk about home court advantage. There have been many anthems started by a singer and finished by the fans, but it’s hard to recall a time where an anthem was sung from start to finish by the crowd and only the crowd.

The Raptors’ success has not only Toronto pulling for them but the entirety of Canada as well. If an anthem sung by 20,000 Raptors faithful doesn’t have them running through a wall to secure the title, I don’t know what will.