Brutal landing by Ricochet onto Cesaro’s leg. Let’s hope Cesaro is not seriously injured. #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/Ly6ATh9yTC — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) June 11, 2019

Cesaro and Ricochet have had a great series of matches of late on WWE Raw, and today’s ended unfortunately with Richochet landing a 630 spot off the top rope awkwardly on Cesaro’s leg.

While there are times in WWE where the performers ‘sell’ injuries and walk off under the support of others, this appears to be a legitimate injury at first glance:

Cesaro might have a broken ankle pic.twitter.com/fhANULNPHy — Victor (@TheVicMacias) June 11, 2019

Hopefully this is not as serious as it looks.