David Ortiz Suffered Serious Internal Injuries In Shooting

David Ortiz reportedly suffered serious internal injuries after being shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic Sunday night. The Boston Red Sox legend’s injuries were far more extensive than initially reported.

NBC News has the following on his injuries:

Ortiz, 43, was at the Dial Bar and Lounge in the eastern part of Santo Domingo on Sunday night when a gunman fired once at close range, hitting Ortiz in the back, said Dominican Republican National Police Lt. Juan de Leon. The bullet exited through Ortiz’s stomach and hit television host Jhoel López, who was at the bar with Ortiz. Ortiz underwent surgery at the Center for Advanced Medicine in Santo Domingo, and doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine, Ortiz’s spokesman, Leo López, said, adding that Ortiz’s liver was also damaged. López said the baseball star was in stable condition in intensive care, and would be flown to Boston after his condition improves.

The Red Sox have sent a plane to the Dominican Republic to fly Ortiz back to Boston.

Ortiz’s father told reporters that his son was out of danger and he is reported to be in stable condition.