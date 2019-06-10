David Ortiz Shooting Update: Retired Slugger Out Of Surgery, Full Recovery Expected

David Ortiz is resting after surgery according to his father. The former slugger was shot in the back Sunday night in the Dominican Republic and was rushed to the hospital.

Ortiz’s father, Leo, addressed assembled media at the clinic where his son had surgery. He claimed none of David’s organs were impacted by the bullet and the doctors expect a full recovery:

Best news we’ve heard so far come from David Ortiz’s father, Leo Ortiz, who told reporters gathered at the clinic that David is currently resting after surgery and that no organs were affected by the bullet. He said the doctors anticipate full recovery. #BigPapi — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 10, 2019

The beloved Boston Red Sox legend was reportedly shot from behind in the lower back. The bullet reportedly went through and through.

The Red Sox have also offered to fly Ortiz to the United States for further treatment:

We’re also told that the #RedSox have offered a private plane to fly David Ortiz to the United States for any additional treatment, if necessary. https://t.co/ECQFkp3mgv — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 10, 2019

Despite initial reports, Ortiz was not shot in an attempted robbery:

Police in the Dominican Republic are saying the gunshot wound suffered by David Ortiz was not from an attempted robbery, as initially speculated. Alleged video of the incident shows a man walking up to a bar, aiming almost point blank and firing a gun. https://t.co/lFSmXaylum — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 10, 2019

Ortiz was born in Santo Domingo and played 20 seasons in the major leagues. He was a 10-time All-Star and won World Series rings in 2004, 2007 and 2013. He retired after the 2016 season.