David Ortiz Shooting Update: Retired Slugger Out Of Surgery, Full Recovery Expected

David Ortiz is resting after surgery according to his father. The former slugger was shot in the back Sunday night in the Dominican Republic and was rushed to the hospital.
Ortiz’s father, Leo, addressed assembled media at the clinic where his son had surgery. He claimed none of David’s organs were impacted by the bullet and the doctors expect a full recovery:
The beloved Boston Red Sox legend was reportedly shot from behind in the lower back. The bullet reportedly went through and through.
The Red Sox have also offered to fly Ortiz to the United States for further treatment:
Despite initial reports, Ortiz was not shot in an attempted robbery:
Ortiz was born in Santo Domingo and played 20 seasons in the major leagues. He was a 10-time All-Star and won World Series rings in 2004, 2007 and 2013. He retired after the 2016 season.
