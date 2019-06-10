Drake, Draymond Green Going At It Again In Game 5

Drake is feeling it tonight. His Toronto Raptors are one win away from bringing home an NBA championship. He is sitting courtside as always in Toronto, and after Draymond Green picked up his third foul and a technical foul, Drake was all over him.

Check this out:

Draymond got T'd up and Drake let him hear it. pic.twitter.com/lqIFNxR6Sq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2019

Green and Drake have gone back and forth repeatedly during this series and this was just the latest confrontation. But before the game, it looked like things were all good between the two:

Drake’s boys are in contention but trail the Warriors 62-56 at the half. It’s a must-win for the Warriors, who will have to do it without the injured Kevin Durant.