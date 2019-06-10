Genie Bouchard Is Cheering On The Raptors At Game 5 Of The NBA Finals

Genie Bouchard is a tennis player and a model, but first and foremost she’s a Canadian. Monday night she proved her Canadian chops by showing up to watch Game 5 of the NBA Finals and cheering on the Toronto Raptors.

She documented the beginning of the night on her Instagram account and stories:

As you can see, she’s at the game with her twin sister Celeste and good friend Michelle Wie.

She’s clearly popular, and even got a hug from Drake:

There are a ton of famous Canadians in attendance for Game 5, as the Raptors attempt to bring the first NBA championship to the country.