Genie Bouchard Is Cheering On The Raptors At Game 5 Of The NBA Finals

Genie Bouchard

Genie Bouchard Is Cheering On The Raptors At Game 5 Of The NBA Finals

Miscellany

Genie Bouchard Is Cheering On The Raptors At Game 5 Of The NBA Finals

By 52 minutes ago

By: |

Genie Bouchard is a tennis player and a model, but first and foremost she’s a Canadian. Monday night she proved her Canadian chops by showing up to watch Game 5 of the NBA Finals and cheering on the Toronto Raptors.

She documented the beginning of the night on her Instagram account and stories:

View this post on Instagram

LETS GET THIS THING GOING

A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on

Genie Bouchard

Genie Bouchard

Genie Bouchard

Genie Bouchard

Genie Bouchard

As you can see, she’s at the game with her twin sister Celeste and good friend Michelle Wie.

She’s clearly popular, and even got a hug from Drake:

Drake Genie Bouchard

There are a ton of famous Canadians in attendance for Game 5, as the Raptors attempt to bring the first NBA championship to the country.

, , , , Miscellany

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home