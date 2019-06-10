Hilarious Kawhi Leonard Memes Are Making Him a Mainstream Superstar

Kawhi Leonard is dominant on the court, but unlike most NBA stars of his caliber, he doesn’t create the headlines or have nearly the same amount of star power. That is due to his bizarre, quiet, and often boring personality. But all of a sudden, over the past few days, his strange ways have become the talk of the internet making him the most interesting and amusing athlete alive.
Here are some of the best memes and tweets of my new favorite NBA player:
We all love to comparing NBA superstars, right? Well, perhaps we should add the memes category into the side-by-sides? Instead of just boring things like stats and rings.
True or not, we can all enjoy this tall tale as an encore:
