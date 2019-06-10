Kevin Durant Leaves Game 5 After Injuring Achilles

Kevin Durant tried to give it a go during Game 5 of the NBA Finals but barely made it into the second quarter. After coming out on fire, Durant went down in a heap with 9:46 to go before the half and immediately grabbed the back of his right leg.

Check it out:

Kevin Durant just re-injured his right calf… pic.twitter.com/z4sjwkFYGS — Chris Montano (@gswchris) June 11, 2019

That does not look good. It appeared Durant was grabbing his Achilles, not his calf. He had to be helped off the floor to the locker room. Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala went with him:

Steph Curry went back to the locker room with Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/CEpMecRpFr — Chris Montano (@gswchris) June 11, 2019

The Golden State Warriors were up 39-34 on the Toronto Raptors when he exited the game. Durant had 11 points and two rebounds and was 3-for-3 from 3-point range when he went down.

Raptors fans briefly cheered when Durant went down, but their own players attempted to silence them.

Durant reportedly entered the game with no minutes or usage restrictions but it’s clear that wasn’t the best idea. It didn’t take him long to re-injure himself.

We’ll update Durant’s status when we hear more, but he certainly didn’t look like someone who was going to return to the game.

This video looks really bad:

You can definitely see something pop! @ProFootballDoc pic.twitter.com/nAPlPli74v — ACL Recovery Club (@ACLrecoveryCLUB) June 11, 2019

UPDATE: Warriors general manager Bob Myers claims Durant suffered an Achilles injury but they don’t know how bad it is yet.