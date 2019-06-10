PM Roundup: Lili Reinhart; Kansas Lands Isaiah Moss; Game 5 Hinges On Kevin Durant

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is not ready for Kevin Durant’s return.
Lili warning against imposters: Lili Reinhart is warning her fans about potential imposters posing as their ride share pickups.
I’m proud to say that I use social media to show myself in a real and unedited way. I never try to hide anything or fool anyone into thinking I’m something that I’m not. That’s why I’m proud to support @aerie for encouraging us to embrace our bodies, as they are. With every use of the hashtag #AerieREAL, @Aerie is donating $1 to @NEDA, the National Eating Disorders Association (up to $50K). #aeriepartner
Moss lands at Kansas: Iowa grad transfer Isaiah Moss will land at Kansas. The Jayhawks needed a shooter and they got one in Moss.
Game 5 will hinge on Durant: The Golden State Warriors’ survival in the NBA Finals depends solely on Kevin Durant’s status.
