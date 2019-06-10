PM Roundup: Lili Reinhart; Kansas Lands Isaiah Moss; Game 5 Hinges On Kevin Durant

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is not ready for Kevin Durant’s return.

Lili warning against imposters: Lili Reinhart is warning her fans about potential imposters posing as their ride share pickups.

Moss lands at Kansas: Iowa grad transfer Isaiah Moss will land at Kansas. The Jayhawks needed a shooter and they got one in Moss.

Game 5 will hinge on Durant: The Golden State Warriors’ survival in the NBA Finals depends solely on Kevin Durant’s status.

Kevin Durant Expected to Be a 'Full Go' For Game 5

Hilarious Kawhi Leonard Memes Are Making Him a Mainstream Superstar

Brett Hull Appears To Be Really Drunk At Game 6 Of The Stanley Cup Final

9 Thoughts on Billions Season 4 Finale

The Red Sox have sent a plane to transport David Ortiz to Boston

The Pelicans’ asking price for Anthony Davis is insanely high

Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota can save their disappointing careers

Carli Lloyd is still the USWNT’s most impactful player

