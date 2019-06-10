2019 NBA Finals Game 5: Channels and How to Stream

Monday night marks Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. The Toronto Raptors lead the Golden State Warriors 3-1 in the series and are one game away from the brink of history. With a win, the Raptors will secure their first NBA Championship in franchise history. On the other hand, the Warriors look to keep the series alive and force a Game 6 back in Oakland. It certainly helps that Kevin Durant is back in action tonight for Golden State.

What time is Game 5 of the NBA Finals?

Game 5 of the NBA Finals will start at 9:00 P.M. E.T.

What channel is Game 5 of the NBA Finals on?

The NBA Finals will be shown on ABC.

Where can I stream Game 5 of the NBA Finals?

You can stream Game 5 of the NBA Finals using WatchESPN (using cable provider login).