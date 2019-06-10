WATCH: Raptors Fans Sing "O Canada" To Open Game 5 Of The NBA Finals

Toronto Raptors fans have elevated themselves to among one of the best fan bases in sports this postseason. On Monday night before Game 5 of the NBA Finals, they took things to another level.

Before the game, Raptors fans were called upon to sing their national anthem, “O Canada.” It was a pretty amazing moment.

Check it out:

The entire Raptors crowd joined in for 'O Canada' ahead of Game 5. 👏🇨🇦#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/2ceo814scS — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 11, 2019

Seeing Drake and Eugene Levy both belting out “O Canada” on the biggest night in Raptors history was pretty awesome.

There are a ton of Canadian dignitaries in attendance tonight and it seems like an entire country is behind the Raptors. We’ll see if that makes a difference.