Renee Young Likely to Host FS1 WWE Studio Show

Renee Young is highly likely to be the host of the weekly WWE studio show on FS1, The Big Lead has learned. FOX will air WWE Smackdown on the broadcast network beginning this Fall, and in April Triple H announced on First Things First that there will additionally be a weekly studio show will FS1 on Tuesday nights.

Young would be an excellent choice by FOX Sports for the program as she has a great wink-nod understanding with the audience on the surreality of professional wrestling. This was most prominently on display when she hosted Talking Smack, a WWE Smackdown postgame show that famously featured a heated confrontation between The Miz and a then-retired Daniel Bryan, which she handled immaculately:

Young signed with WWE in 2012 and made her on-air debut in 2013. She has had a number of roles with the company, including host, backstage interviewer, and now color commentator on Raw.

It will be interesting to see what other names from wrestling’s past and present FS1 assembles for this program.