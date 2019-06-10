Steph Curry and Klay Thompson Resuscitated the Warriors, For Now

The Warriors were down six points with 2:32 remaining the fourth quarter of an elimination game when the Splash Bros. commenced doing Splash Bros. things.

First Klay Thompson hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 103-100. Then, with 1:22 remaining, Steph Curry tied the game at 103. 25 seconds later, Klay Thompson hit another from deep as the Warriors took a 106-103 lead.

Not without drama, but that point total stood. If the Raptors have a go-from-ahead-loss in these NBA Finals they are going to be absolutely sick to their stomachs about the final minutes where they had the champs on the ropes but couldn’t land the knockout blow.

Thursday night is going to take for damn ever to get here.