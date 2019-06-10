Stephen A. Smith Presents: Siri A. Smith

This is exactly what you’ve been waiting for.

If you want Stephen A. Smith in your life at all times, I present to you, Siri A. Smith.

Ladies and gentlemen, the future is here. I present to you: Siri A. Smith. pic.twitter.com/idwb1mOP5Y — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 10, 2019

This afternoon, Stephen A. Smith posted a hilarious video on Twitter promoting a fake Siri using his voice. The almost two-minute video showcases a variety of people asking Siri A. Smith questions to the response of energetic and exaggerated comments from Stephen A. himself.

It will not be part of the IOS 13 update as it indicates in the top left corner of the video, so unfortunately, Siri A. Smith is a joke… for now. Maybe Siri A. Smith will get such a great reception that Apple will consider bringing it to fruition.

Until then, we can only hope.