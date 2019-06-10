Tony Parker Announces Retirement From NBA

Tony Parker, one of the NBA’s great international players and a four-time champion with the San Antonio Spurs, will finally hang them up. After a prolific 18-year career, the point guard announced his retirement via The Undefeated, as reported by Marc Spears.

Parker was a jitterbug of a point guard who played a huge role in helping San Antonio win NBA titles in 2002, 2005, 2007, and 2014. He was in San Antonio for nearly his entire career, spending this past year as a member of the Charlotte Hornets. Parker never looked like himself in Charlotte, though, and his decision to retire is a disappointment but not a surprise.

Parker will retire a six-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA team nominee, and the 2007 Finals MVP. He averaged 15 points and 5 assists per game throughout his career and will be best remembered for his crafty inside game and steady midrange jumper, as well as his hesitation dribble. Parker was also one of the spokesmen for the game on an international level as the best French player to play in the NBA. Parker will forever be remembered as a central member of one of the game’s great dynasties and will be missed.