VIDEO: Rough at Pebble Beach for U.S. Open Looks THICK

Haven’t cut your lawn in five weeks? The greens crew at Pebble Beach can probably relate. It looks like they’ve let Mother Nature take over some areas of the rough ahead of this week’s U.S. Open, and the results are startling.

This was taken about five feet off of the green. You can’t see the ball. When you hit it, there’s no spin to save it from going off the other end of the green. Or, in the second attempt’s case, it barely moved a few feet. Yikes.

Of course, this is one example on one hole, so let’s not jump to any conclusions or prematurely rip the USGA for letting another course get away from them. BUT if the rough is like this around every hole, hitting greens will be even more of a premium for those hoping to win the third major championship of the season.