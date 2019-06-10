Video: Klay Thompson Emphatically Tells Raptors Fans Not to Cheer Kevin Durant Injury

Kevin Durant re-injures his right “calf” during game 5 of the #NBAFinals. Toronto fans jeering KD being injured, bad look. Good on the Raptors players for quieting them down… pic.twitter.com/nYL1YHBhW8 — Anthony Bellino (@ACBellino) June 11, 2019

Kevin Durant left tonight’s game with an apparent re-aggravation of the calf injury he suffered a month ago. The Toronto Raptors fans, who are reputed to be classy, cheered the injury. Klay Thompson emphatically appeared to tell the crowd to shut the f— up. To their credit, Serge Ibaka, Kyle Lowry, and Pascal Siakam also motioned for the fans to knock it off. What were the fans thinking reacting to an injury like that?

Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala accompanied Durant all the way into the Warriors’ locker room.