Anthony Davis Rumor Tracker [UPDATING]

Anthony Davis rumors are swirling and we have you covered. We will be updating you throughout the day with every rumor worth knowing about one of the NBA’s most coveted players.

Davis to the Knicks or Lakers?

The Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks are Davis’ two desired long-term destinations. Both can offer top four picks in the upcoming NBA draft along with other young talent.

Sources: Anthony Davis has focused on the Lakers and Knicks as the two desired long-term destinations. @TheAthleticNBA story on that and more: https://t.co/GDUbiD4BgH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 10, 2019

Will Davis be traded before the draft?

Pelicans President of Basketball Operations David Griffin says the team is in no rush to trade Davis before the draft. The 2019 NBA Draft will be held Thursday, June 20.

Full quote here from David Griffin about any potential Anthony Davis deal coming before the Draft. He tries to downplay the timetable part. pic.twitter.com/Q5ozN7Yfiy — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) June 11, 2019

The Kawhi Leonard factor

Due to the success of the Raptors’ trade for Kawhi Leonard, Adrian Wojnarowski is not ruling out smaller market teams absent from Davis’ list of preferred landing spots. As Woj noted, Kevin Durant leaving Golden State could entice teams to take that risk as Durant leaving would create a much more open NBA.

Knicks “uncomfortable” with trading away significant assets for Davis

According to Ian Begley of SNY, some in the Knicks organization are worried about trading away key assets for Davis given how it worked out when they traded for Carmelo Anthony.