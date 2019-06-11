Anthony Davis Rumor Tracker [UPDATING]

Anthony Davis rumors are swirling and we have you covered. We will be updating you throughout the day with every rumor worth knowing about one of the NBA’s most coveted players.
Davis to the Knicks or Lakers?
The Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks are Davis’ two desired long-term destinations. Both can offer top four picks in the upcoming NBA draft along with other young talent.
Will Davis be traded before the draft?
Pelicans President of Basketball Operations David Griffin says the team is in no rush to trade Davis before the draft. The 2019 NBA Draft will be held Thursday, June 20.
The Kawhi Leonard factor
Due to the success of the Raptors’ trade for Kawhi Leonard, Adrian Wojnarowski is not ruling out smaller market teams absent from Davis’ list of preferred landing spots. As Woj noted, Kevin Durant leaving Golden State could entice teams to take that risk as Durant leaving would create a much more open NBA.
Knicks “uncomfortable” with trading away significant assets for Davis
According to Ian Begley of SNY, some in the Knicks organization are worried about trading away key assets for Davis given how it worked out when they traded for Carmelo Anthony.
“The Pelicans, according to an ESPN report, weren’t enamored by any offer the Knicks or any other suitors had made for Davis. So the Knicks had engaged in some dialogue with teams in an effort to improve their offer for Davis, per SNY sources. It’s unclear how far along — if at all — any of that dialogue was, but some people in the organization were uncomfortable with the idea of trading away significant assets for Davis, citing the way things played out for New York in the wake of the Carmelo Anthony trade, per SNY sources.”
