Bob Myers: Kevin Durant Has Achilles Injury

Bob Myers, the general manager of the Warriors, spoke to the media after the Warriors won Game 5 in Toronto on Monday. Myers was visibly choked up and fighting off tears, and said that Kevin Durant suffered an Achilles injury. Myers said that he did not know the extent of the injury, that it was a “collaborative” process in clearing Durant, that the doctors who cleared him are good people, and that if anyone was to blame that it was himself as the head of basketball operations.

Overall, it was a very emotional moment from Myers. It implies a very high severity on Durant’s injury, pending the results of Tuesday’s MRI.