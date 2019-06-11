Britt McHenry Reportedly Filed Sexual Harassment Claim Against Former FoxNation Co-Host

Fox Nation’s Tyrus was accused of sexual harassment by his Un-PC co-host Britt McHenry, who filed a complaint against him with management, The Daily Beast reports. According to their sources, Tyrus sent unwanted text messages that were lewd in nature on multiple occasions.

The outlet last week reported he’d been tossed off one of the Fox News streaming platform’s most visible shows after a personal dispute with McHenry. The nature of that disagreement was unknown at the time.

Fox News announced last month that Tyrus would be fronting a new show called NUFFSAID. He told The Hollywood Reporter’s Jeremy Barr that he moved on because he wanted his own show, but had no interest in answering if that move was precipitated by anything McHenry-related.

Tyrus told me he left "UN-PC" because he wanted to host his own show but then blocked me when I asked him if his departure was connected to Britt McHenry. If you know more, please reach out. https://t.co/h1POzR8VHW pic.twitter.com/q8vk0hAM2u — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) June 4, 2019

McHenry joined Fox News last year, finding success not sticking to sports after being part of ESPN’s widespread layoffs in 2017. Tyrus is a former professional wrestler and bodyguard for Snoop Dogg.