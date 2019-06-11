Five Things to Know About New Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins

The Memphis Grizzlies finally have someone to lead them into a new era. When they eventually ship off Mike Conley, the Grit ‘n Grind Grizzlies as we knew them will finally be gone. Memphis fired J.B. Bickerstaff at the conclusion of this past season, and have spent the months since combing the league for a new head coach. Adrian Wojnarowski announces they decided on Taylor Jenkins, an assistant from Milwaukee Bucks.

If you’ve never heard of him, you’re not alone. Here are five things to know about Jenkins.

Jenkins used to be a head coach in the G-League

Jenkins served as the head coach for the Austin Toros (now the Austin Spurs), the G-League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs, for the 2012-13 season after spending the previous three years as an assistant coach for the team. He led the team to the playoffs in his one year as their head coach.

Jenkins was on Mike Budenholzer’s staff in both Atlanta and Milwaukee

Budenholzer is clearly a big fan of Jenkins, as he took the coach with him when he left the Spurs to coach the Hawks. Jenkins was an assistant to Budenholzer for his entire tenure in Atlanta, and followed him to Milwaukee, helping the team to their league-best 60-22 record.

Jenkins attended the Wharton School of Business

Jenkins holds a BS in Economics from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, widely recognized as one of the top business schools in the country. He’s a smart guy.

Jenkins helped coach the Canadian National Team in 2012

Jenkins was a court coach for the Canadian National Team’s training camp in 2012. He also helped coach the NBA World Team at the 2018 All-Star Rising Stars challenge.

Jenkins started his career as an intern

As it turns out, internships do pay off! Jenkins got his start in the league as a basketball operations intern for the Spurs’ organization, starting in the summer of 2006 and extending through 2008 before he was named an assistant coach for the Toros.