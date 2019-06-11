John Cena Has Been Thinking About Retiring From WWE

When asked by TMZ if Goldberg and The Undertaker should retire after their brutal performance, John Cena didn’t have an answer but said it’s something he has been thinking about for himself. Cena didn’t say where he was leaning at the moment.

If Cena only has a few matches left in the WWE, it would hardly come as a surprise. Over the past three years, his stardom in Hollywood has been on the rise and he has had more interviews than matches. Cena didn’t even compete in a match at this past WrestleMania. He did have a pretty entertaining segment, though.

At one time, Cena was one of the most controversial superstars in WWE history. During his push to the top, half of the fanbase rejected him as this superhero-like figure. But as time has passed, it has become impossible to deny his impact on the company. They have been unable to successfully find his heir apparent and much of that has to do with how well he performed as the face of the company. Hopefully he has some years left, but if not, it’s safe to say there will never be another John Cena.