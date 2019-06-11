Jon Gruden and the Raiders on Hard Knocks Will Be Much Better TV Show than Football Team

"Everybody wants to be a Raider. Now they’ll find out what it takes to become one." We'll see you in August: https://t.co/dZ1LvS7gRv #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/rTz6AnrCbl — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) June 11, 2019

The Raiders announced they’ll be on HBO’s Hard Knocks in August, and if you look around the league this is the perfect team for it. You’ve got Jon Gruden in his second year back in the NFL. They added Antonio Brown and even Richie Incognito. You can bet your last dollar that they’ll both go viral at least once (Incognito has to be on the team at filming time for bet to be valid).

This show will get the juices flowing, but will the Raiders be any good? Their win total in Vegas is 6.5 for the season, coming off of four wins last year.

Never has a coach had as long of margin for error as Gruden does on his 10-year deal, and my prediction is they’ve got at least another season of floundering and that around this time next year we’ll be talking about how they’ve moved on from Derek Carr.

Prove me wrong, Raiders…