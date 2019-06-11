Kevin Durant Updated His Injury Status On Instagram

Kevin Durant left Game 5 of the NBA Finals with an injury that looked really bad. After missing a few weeks of the playoffs and the entirety of the finals, he returned on Monday night but was quickly felled by a right leg injury.

He wound up being helped back to the locker room and was seen leaving the arena with a boot on his leg during the game.

After his Golden State Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors 106-105, Durant posted the following to his Instagram stories:

Warriors general manager Bob Myers later addressed the media and was brought to tears. He said it was an Achilles injury though he doesn’t know how bad it is.

I think it’s safe to say that no amount of optimism is likely to bring Durant back into this series. He appeared to be pretty badly injured.