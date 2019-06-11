PM Roundup: Nina Dobrev; Warriors Think Kevin Durant Has Torn Achilles; Kellen Winslow II Found Guilty Of Rape

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has a sore Achilles this morning after watching last night’s festivities.
Nina hated her co-star: Nina Dobrev and “Vampire Diaries” co-star Paul Wesley hated each other on the show. The two have since become good friends.
Warriors fear the worst: The Golden State Warriors reportedly fear Kevin Durant has a torn Achilles tendon. After what looked like a brutal injury Monday night, Durant looked to be in really bad shape.
Winslow guilty: Kellen Winslow II has been found guilty of raping a 58-year-old woman.
