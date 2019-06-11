Steelers Guard David DeCastro Says Things Are More 'Team Oriented' Since Bell and Brown Exits

If the best way to move forward is to move on from dead weight and negativity is to focus on the self, then the Pittsburgh Steelers could be on their way to a renaissance-type of year – one focused solely on the team and winning, led by the same coaching staff and front office that has guided them to a Super Bowl win in two appearances and nine trips to the playoffs in the last 12 years.

At least, that’s the way it seems to guard David DeCastro, who wasn’t shy to talk about the Steelers “new year, new, but also same me” type of offseason camp so far.

Steelers guard David DeCastro says he's noticed "things have changed pretty well around here," believes everyone is on same page and "team-oriented. That's the biggest step." — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 11, 2019

The Steelers finished 9-6-1 last year, their fifth straight year with a winning record, but missed the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Mike Tomlin is still at the helm of it all, entering his 13th season as the head coach of the Steelers, but his first potentially on the hot seat. Along with Tomlin and DeCastro, the theme of “leadership” has carried the Steelers through an offseason filled with what some would call adversity and even further distractions.

Last year was a nightmare for the Steelers both on the field and off. Their record and on-field performance aside, Bell sat out the entire year with the Steelers hanging onto the edge of their seats for the return that never happened. Brown was the ultimate distraction on the sidelines. His sixth-straight 1,000-yard season was overshadowed by on and off-field issues with franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and, recently, with wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Bell signed with the New York Jets just as free agency started and Brown was traded to the Raiders, where he seems to be flourishing and enjoying his time early on in offseason workouts.