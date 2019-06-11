Soccer

U.S. Women's Team Breaks Record for Largest Margin of Victory Against Thailand

U.S. Women's Team Breaks Record for Largest Margin of Victory Against Thailand

U.S. Women's Team Breaks Record for Largest Margin of Victory Against Thailand

The U.S. team entered this year’s 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup as favorites to defend their title. But I don’t think anyone was prepared for this.

They came out and dominated Thailand in a legitimately historic fashion. A beatdown rarely seen in a World Cup match. They ended up with 13 goals on the day in 90 minutes of ascendant play in a beatdown of epic proportions. They shattered the record for largest margin of victory in the Women’s World Cup; Germany set it back in 2007 when they beat Argentina 11-0.

Can’t imagine a better start for any team in the history of soccer. Alex Morgan has staked her claim for the Golden Boot in the very first match. I cannot wait to see what they have in store next.

