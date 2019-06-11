U.S. Women's Team Breaks Record for Largest Margin of Victory Against Thailand

The U.S. team entered this year’s 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup as favorites to defend their title. But I don’t think anyone was prepared for this.

They came out and dominated Thailand in a legitimately historic fashion. A beatdown rarely seen in a World Cup match. They ended up with 13 goals on the day in 90 minutes of ascendant play in a beatdown of epic proportions. They shattered the record for largest margin of victory in the Women’s World Cup; Germany set it back in 2007 when they beat Argentina 11-0.

The @USWNT breaks the all-time record for biggest win in World Cup history with a 13-0 W over Thailand. @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/pds4Eu8tAK — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) June 11, 2019

Can’t imagine a better start for any team in the history of soccer. Alex Morgan has staked her claim for the Golden Boot in the very first match. I cannot wait to see what they have in store next.