WATCH: All 13 Goals U.S Women's National Team Scored Against Thailand

Alex Morgan and the United States women’s national team opened their 2019 World Cup on Tuesday by absolutely hammering Thailand. While the match was never expected to be close, the defending champs showed no mercy in a dominant 13-0 win.

Here’s a look at all the goals the USWNT scored in the match:

Five different U.S. players scored in the rout. Morgan tallied five goals, Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis each had two, Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Mallory Pugh each had one.

The 13 goals surpassed the record set by Germany during the 2007 World Cup, when they beat Argentina 11-0.

The U.S. scored its first goal in the 12th minute and didn’t stop until the 92nd. The Americans held a 3-0 lead at halftime and scored an absurd 10 goals in the second half.