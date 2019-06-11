2019 Women's World Cup: Team USA Game 1, Channels, and How to Stream

The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup continues Tuesday with the reigning champion United States national team making their first appearance of the tournament. Team USA team comes into the tournament looking to continue to assert their dominance as one of the top teams in the world and defend their title. They will face Thailand on Tuesday at 3:00 P.M. ET in their first Group Stage matchup. The United States is in Group F alongside Thailand, Sweden, and Chile. As defending champs, they’re heavily favored to come out of the group, but anything can happen.

How to watch Team USA

Date: June 11

Match 1: United States vs. Thailand

Location: Stade August-Delaune II, Reims, France

Start: 3:00 P.M. ET

Channels: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports GO