Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton May Return to Yankees Next Monday

The New York Yankees have been the story of the early MLB season, powering through injuries to every key contributor to take first place in the A.L. East. Now, finally, reinforcements may be arriving. Aaron Boone told Michael Kay both Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton might return by the beginning of the Yankees’ next home stand, which begins this upcoming Monday.

Aaron Boone just told Michael Kay on @TMKSESPN that there’s a chance both Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton will both be back by the team’s next home stand. The Yankees will be back in the Bronx on Monday — Dan Federico (@DanJFederico) June 11, 2019

It would obviously be a huge boost to the team to get their two All-Star sluggers back. Judge and Stanton are two of the premiere home run threats in the league and their mere presence alone makes the lineup more dangerous. The news also must come as a bit of a relief to Yankees fans, as the management hasn’t been particularly up front about the timetable for return on either player, especially in the case of Stanton’s mysterious shoulder injury sandwiched in between a biceps strain and a leg injury.

An already good Yankees team might be getting a whole lot better real soon.