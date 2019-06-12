Aly Raisman and Julian Edelman Are Pumping Up Bruins Fans In David Ortiz Jerseys

Aly Raisman and Julian Edelman are trying to get Boston Bruins fans fired up.

Raisman and Edelman showed up at Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final wearing David Ortiz jerseys and waving towels. They tried to pump up the crowd in Boston along with Liam Fitzgerald (aka “Fist Bump Kid”).

Check it out:

The trio were the “banner captains” for the night and certainly got the crowd riled up.

Raisman and Edelman also hung out with Charles Barkley:

What a trio pic.twitter.com/9aNVzW7bRh — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 13, 2019

And here they are hanging out with Fitzgerald after they fulfilled their flag waving duties:

🤜🤛 @fistbumpkid, @Edelman11 & @Aly_Raisman chat after fulfilling their flag waving duties + Edelman shows is #34 off for @davidortiz AND THEN Charles Barkley shows up for some reason 😂 #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/1AJPTbZwJ8 — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 13, 2019

Raisman has been dating former Bruins center Tim Schaller since 2018 — he’s now with the Vancouver Canucks — and was born in Needham, Massachusetts. Edelman is the reigning Super Bowl MVP for the New England Patriots. So yeah, they’re as Boston as it gets.