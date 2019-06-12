Chase Utley: I Hate The New York Mets

Chase Utley spent 13 of his 17 Major League season with the Philadelphia Phillies, bitter division rival to the New York Mets. Then, while playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the second baseman was involved in quite the fracas involving aggressive slides, broken legs, and beanballs.

So there’s some bad blood there.

Utley, now doing some television for the Dodgers, sat down for an interview last night and confirmed that, yeah, he doesn’t much care for the Mets.

Do you hate the New York Mets? Chase Utley: “Yes” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gqi1GHe78j — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) June 12, 2019

Hate is such a strong word but there’s power in embracing that honest feeling. Star Wars taught us that.

Also, how about Utley’s transformation into John Slattery? It appears to be almost complete.