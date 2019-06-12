Jayson Tatum Angers Boston Fans By Celebrating St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Title

Jayson Tatum is a key young piece on the Boston Celtics, but he’s loyal to his hometown. That loyalty rubbed some Boston fans the wrong way Wednesday night.

Tatum was born in St. Louis and grew up in the area, so when the St. Louis Blues went into Boston and won the Stanley Cup in Game 7, he was understandably excited:

Immediately Boston fans jumped into his comments and prayed he got traded to New Orleans for Anthony Davis. And worse.

While its great that Tatum is happy, he might want to employ a little caution here. I mean, his new city’s fans just got their hearts ripped out at home and he’s celebrating it. Ouch.