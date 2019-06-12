Kevin Durant Announced Ruptured Achilles Right After Steve Kerr Had 'No Update'

Kevin Durant announced on Instagram that he underwent surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon on Wednesday.
What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way. Like I said Monday, I'm hurting deeply, but I'm OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat. Its just the way things go in this game and I'm proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I'm proud my brothers got the W. It's going to be a journey but I'm built for this. I’m a hooper I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with dub nation while they do it.
That announcement came just 25 minutes after Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr boldly announced the team had no update on Durant.
And this is what many were questioning:
It was an odd scene. Durant flew to New York to get his Achilles looked at on Tuesday, then on Wednesday the Warriors announced there was no news. There are three possibilities here and only one is a good look for the Warriors.
The first possibility is Kerr was refusing to update the media until Durant had the opportunity to announce the news himself. The Warriors knew all along and were going to let their star announce the injury officially when he was ready to.
The second is Durant found out the extent of the injury on Tuesday, didn’t tell the Warriors and underwent surgery before giving them an update. Which would signal a pretty significant rift between the two parties.
And the third is the Warriors knew the diagnosis but had no idea Durant was undergoing surgery and would be announcing it on its own. They chose to keep the diagnosis secret and would announce the surgery when they knew it was set to happen.
The most likely possibility is the first. The Warriors were just allowing Durant to make the announcement when he was ready. Unfortunately, I don’t think they expected him to announce it right after Kerr’s press conference. The timing was just bad.
