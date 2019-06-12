Canadians Start Kevin Durant Site to Apologize and Donate to His Charity

Canadians are stereotypically known as some of the most kind-hearted people on the planet, which made their cheers following Kevin Durant’s Achilles injury in Game 5 extremely shocking. Well, it looks like they are already trying to make up for it in the most Canadian way possible.

Welcome to sorrykd.com. This website launched in hopes to stand as an apology for all of Canada. It provides an explanation for their behavior followed by a classy solution.

“We got really excited about winning our first championship, ever! When we saw one of the best players on earth leave the game with injury, it made that championship feel so much closer. We got too excited and we screwed up. We are Canadian, so naturally, we are sorry.”

The website goes on to praise Durant for being one of the best human beings in basketball and attaches a link to donate towards The Kevin Durant Charity Foundation.

It’s a shame that a few fans in Scotiabank Aren gave the entire country a bad image, but it’s worth keeping in mind that every team has bad fans. Although they can’t take back their actions, this is certainly a step in the right direction and a classy move from the people of the North.