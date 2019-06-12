Kevin Durant Rumor Tracker [UPDATING]

Kevin Durant rumors are circling throughout the NBA after the Warriors star went down with an Achilles injury in Game 5. How will this injury affect the future of KD and his impending free agency? We’ve got you covered with the latest reports.

The Status of His Injury

Shortly after Game 5, it was announced that Durant suffered an Achilles injury. Although the significance of the injury has yet to be revealed, Durant underwent an MRI yesterday and the team fears it’s a torn right Achilles’ tendon.

The Warriors believe Kevin Durant’s MRI on Tuesday will confirm a torn right Achilles’ tendon, league sources tell me and @wojespn — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 11, 2019

Back to Golden State?

After suffering a likely significant Achilles injury that will sideline Durant for the foreseeable future, speculation has arisen regarding the possibility of Durant opting into his current Warriors contract. If he opts in, Durant would return to Golden State next season on a $31.5 million deal.

"I think opting in is the last resort." —@wojespn on what he's hearing about Kevin Durant's decision next season pic.twitter.com/7u8mZH62h3 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 12, 2019

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, opting in seems unlikely at this point in time.

KD on the Move?

Even with the possibility of Durant sidelined all next year, multiple teams remain interested in signing KD to a long-term max deal.

"In the aftermath of the injury, I spoke to execs from half a dozen teams and asked them if this would stop them from offering Kevin Durant a max contract, and the answer was no." —@SIChrisMannix pic.twitter.com/EzEuhtrNUs — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) June 12, 2019

Lakers, Nets, Knicks, and Clippers all still fully interested in signing Kevin Durant, per @davidaldridgedc. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 12, 2019

We’ll continue to update as more information emerges.