Kyrie Irving Drops Longtime Agent, Likely for Roc Nation

Kyrie Irving has parted ways with his longtime agent Jeff Wechsler, ESPN bomb-dropper Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The timing is eyebrow-raising with free agency just a few weeks away and the guard near the top of many a wishlist. The two New York teams are believed to be potential landing spots with the Nets having a bit of a lead.

Of course all that speculation came before Irving went rogue. What comes next? No one knows. The spiciest possibility is Irving joining up with Klutch Sports and potentially getting the band back together with LeBron James, but that doesn’t appear likely. Again, Woj:

Boston's Kyrie Irving is expected to partner with ROC Nation Sports for representation, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/2ZQnKvDaLV — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 13, 2019

Irving is nothing if not a mercurial and interesting guy. It’s an unconventional move to dump an agent just before a big ol’ check is about to be signed but he operates by his own playbook.

Brooklyn fans can be forgiven for feeling a little extra peppy tonight, but again, the handwriting on the wall is always subject to change.