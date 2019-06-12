PM Roundup: Maren Morris; Rich Paul Could Reshape The NBA; Alex Morgan Defends USWNT Performance

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is just tired y’all.

Maren teases Playboy shoot: Country singer Maren Morris teased a topless Playboy shoot and faced moronic backlash.

Rich Paul gets his spotlight: Like him or not, Rich Paul might be the NBA’s most influential agent right now. His next moves could reshape the league for years.

Morgan defense 13-goal barrage: Alex Morgan has defended the USWNT’s 13-0 annihilation of Thailand. The star forward claims it would have been disrespectful to Thailand to ease up.

Rich Paul really did a whole interview with Sports Illustrated to tell Danny Ainge to leave them alone — Tristan (@AyoTristan) June 12, 2019

