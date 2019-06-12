Roundup: David Ortiz Shooting Suspect in Custody; Frozen 2; Alabama Chemical Castration Law

Olivia Culpo… The man suspected of shooting David Ortiz brought into custody… The USWNT got off to a strong start at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup… The new trailer for Frozen 2 was released… Alabama introduces a chemical castration law for sex offenders… Trump sends envoy to Sudan… Build a Bear brings back “Pay Your Age” policy… House votes to hold Barr in contempt… Germany plans to ban conversion therapy this year… Jon Stewart slams lawmakers for not showing up to 9/11 first responders hearing… Boy on unicorn drifts into sea in North Carolina… 40,000 wolf’s head discovered in Siberia… Semi-truck crashes carrying 40,000 pounds of bees

Kevin Durant and Achilles, Two Heroes Who Had Decisions to Make [New Yorker]

The World According to Frank Ocean [Dazed]

Muslim Woman Investigates Own Hate Crime After NYPD Dismisses Case [Huffington Post]

The Day Music Burned: The Story of the 2008 Universal Fire [New York Times]

Excellent news. Really gotta get my own Nintendo Switch.

The sequel to The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now in development for #NintendoSwitch! pic.twitter.com/eGKFqceSAo — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 11, 2019

A legendary pic ahead of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach

1. I love when past champions unite at each major (it reminds us of the flukes!) 2. Three-piece suit Brooks is my spirit animal. pic.twitter.com/yd3y50QBrz — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) June 12, 2019

Interesting theory. All those songs are great though.

it’s that time of yr where I repeat my thesis that sean kingston’s “fire burnin,” alicia keys’s “girl on fire,” and cascada’s “evacuate the dancefloor” are about the same nightclub incident where one woman was set aflame, from the POVs of 3 different ppl there — kyle 🌀 (@kylelop3z) June 10, 2019

I’ll go with the ambient jungle noises others use to fall asleep.

What song is Kawhi listening to right now? pic.twitter.com/PYvd1E3nAi — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 7, 2019

Channing Frye for MVP.

Got Damn Kawhi is some type of zone that I’ve only seen from 4 people. Kyrie,bron,Kobe and me at La fitness!! — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) June 11, 2019

Your morning comic.