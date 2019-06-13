Are Boston Sports Cursed?

The Boston Bruins failed to capture the Stanley Cup last night, allowing the St. Louis Blues to come into their own building and push them around from puck drop to the final horn. The city of champions reels this morning as fans wake up and realize losing has become the norm. It has been 129 days since the good people of New England have been able to celebrate a world title.

That’s right. One hundred twenty-nine days since Tom Brady and company gutted out a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. That particular crowning achievement came a few months after the Red Sox hoisted the World Series trophy.

Boston had a chance to do something that hasn’t been done since 1936: hold three champions in the four major sports at the same time.

With St Louis winning the Stanley Cup last night, Detroit remains the only city to have held three championships in the four major sports simultaneously: Tigers World Series champions 1935, Lions NFL champions 1935, Red Wings Stanley Cup champions 1936. (NBA was founded in 1946.) — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) June 13, 2019

That’s right. Detroit did it better. And yes, there was a time when the Lions were not a national disgrace. Shocking.

Back to Boston. With the Celtics falling apart in the playoffs and the Bruins failing to lift the Cup, that makes two straight empty postseasons. Now all eyes fall to the Red Sox, who sit just one game under .500 and 7.5 games back in the American League East. If they don’t get their stuff together, it could be more fall heartache in Beantown.

Can you imagine the pressure on the Patriots if that happens? Going, like, 18 months without a title would cause the city to burst at the seams.

One doesn’t want to use the word curse lightly, but it may be time to consider that’s what could be happening here. It’s certainly happened before.