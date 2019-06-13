Brad Faxon: Phil Mickelson Winning U.S. Open Would Be Bigger Story Than Tiger Woods Winning Masters

Phil Mickelson is a fan favorite who hasn’t won a major since 2013. The lefthander is seeking some more U.S. Open magic at Pebble Beach this weekend and played fairly well in his opening round. If he were to win this tournament, it’d be quite the story. There’s one person on this planet who believes it’d be an even bigger deal than Tiger Woods’ Masters win.

He just happens to be working for Fox Sports.

Here’s Brad Faxon coming in with a blistering take.

It’s always a great sign when someone says “I know that sounds crazy” while going against the grain. Just a signal that some world-class contrarianism is taking place.

I’d be genuinely curious to know what percentage of people agree here. Has to be in the single-digits, right?