Dr. Skip Bayless Has Logged On to Diagnose Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson suffered an undisclosed leg injury late in the third quarter. He returned to shoot free throws but then went back to the locker room. Doris Burke reported he’s out for the game.
Skip Bayless, who to my knowledge does not possess a medical degree, has logged on to tell us all that the Golden State Warriors are overreacting to the situation by keeping Thompson out of the game. The idea is what happened to Kevin Durant simply can’t happen again.
If you’re thinking, hey this is pretty reckless speculation, you may not be surprised to learn Thompson left the arena with crutches just a few minutes after the aspiring medicine man weighed in.
Very cool stuff.
Comments