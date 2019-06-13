Dr. Skip Bayless Has Logged On to Diagnose Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson suffered an undisclosed leg injury late in the third quarter. He returned to shoot free throws but then went back to the locker room. Doris Burke reported he’s out for the game.

Skip Bayless, who to my knowledge does not possess a medical degree, has logged on to tell us all that the Golden State Warriors are overreacting to the situation by keeping Thompson out of the game. The idea is what happened to Kevin Durant simply can’t happen again.

Oh, noooooooooooo. If not for the KD situation, Klay obviously would try to tough it out and play. This is such overreaction. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 14, 2019

Klay Thompson was RUNNING AND JUMPING on his knee. ESPN reported that he told his father he did not hear anything pop. He obviously should be allowed to give it a go. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 14, 2019

If you’re thinking, hey this is pretty reckless speculation, you may not be surprised to learn Thompson left the arena with crutches just a few minutes after the aspiring medicine man weighed in.

Very cool stuff.