Drake Reacted To Klay Thompson's Knee Injury Just Like All Of Us

Drake Reacted To Klay Thompson's Knee Injury Just Like All Of Us

By 38 minutes ago

Drake is an enormous Toronto Raptors fan, but as we say when Kevin Durant got hurt, he doesn’t want to see anyone on the Golden State Warriors injured. Thursday night a video surfaced of Drake reacting to Klay Thompson injuring his knee. He had the same reaction we all did.

Watch:

It’s clear from watching that Drake didn’t want to see that. While he’s talked trash back and forth with the Warriors during this series, he — like the rest of us — doesn’t want anyone to get hurt.

Obviously injuries have impacted this series to a ridiculous degree. But the Raptors will still take it.

