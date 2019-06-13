Jamaal Magloire Yelling Is Getting The Twitter Meme Treatment

Jamaal Magloire shocked some during Game 6 Thursday night with his interesting way of yelling instructions to his team. The Toronto Raptors assistant tore the bottom off a Gatorade cup and used it as a makeshift microphone.

Check it out:

Raptors assistant coach Jamaal Magloire using a paper cup to yell instructions and to try to distract Steph Curry at the free throw line LOL pic.twitter.com/DrGIzXHTmQ — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 14, 2019

And Twitter took over from there, instantly turning Magloire into a meme:

BONELESS CHICKEN WINGS AREN'T CHICKEN WINGS pic.twitter.com/CaJno3S1QY — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) June 14, 2019

"OBVIOUSLY THE WARRIORS PREFER HAVING KD BECAUSE HE'S KEVIN DURANT BUT THEY'RE STILL AN INCREDIBLE TEAM WITHOUT HIM." pic.twitter.com/nDrXUAQyxT — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) June 14, 2019

Phantom Menace isn’t the worst Star Wars movie pic.twitter.com/baL9JlVl0e — Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) June 14, 2019

A HOT DOG IS NOT A SANDWICH pic.twitter.com/TyvGYKeDuo — SportsNation (@SportsNation) June 14, 2019

JURASSIC PARK DOESN’T MAKE ANY SENSE AS RAPTORS LIVED IN THE CRETACEOUS PERIOD pic.twitter.com/7aWWMXdiK5 — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) June 14, 2019

I NEED TO SPEAK TO A MANAGER RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/kJs1Sjz0TW — Tony (@_tonyhuynh) June 14, 2019

“STOP SAYING YOU MADE A 10 HOUR MOVIE! YOU MADE A TV SHOW!” pic.twitter.com/N0yIUyMXYa — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) June 14, 2019

NO KYLE KUZMA, NO ANTHONY DAVIS pic.twitter.com/9FPxHF7uOV — Pelican Debrief (@PelicanDebrief) June 14, 2019

🗣️ “THE ESPN TRADE MACHINE IS NOT REAL LIFE!” pic.twitter.com/cihfxv09zt — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) June 14, 2019

Marcus Smart: “I LOVE BOSTON AND BOSTON LOVES ME” pic.twitter.com/dMSbbIQlQs — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) June 14, 2019

Well, Magloire is obviously doing something right, the Raptors lead the Golden State Warriors 60-57 at halftime. If they win, the Raptors will bring the first ever NBA title home to Canada. If they Warriors find a way to win, we’ll head back to Toronto for Game 7 on Sunday.