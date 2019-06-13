Jamaal Magloire Yelling Is Getting The Twitter Meme Treatment

Jamaal Magloire shocked some during Game 6 Thursday night with his interesting way of yelling instructions to his team. The Toronto Raptors assistant tore the bottom off a Gatorade cup and used it as a makeshift microphone.
Check it out:
And Twitter took over from there, instantly turning Magloire into a meme:
Well, Magloire is obviously doing something right, the Raptors lead the Golden State Warriors 60-57 at halftime. If they win, the Raptors will bring the first ever NBA title home to Canada. If they Warriors find a way to win, we’ll head back to Toronto for Game 7 on Sunday.
