NBA

Jamaal Magloire Yelling Is Getting The Twitter Meme Treatment

Jamaal Magloire

Jamaal Magloire Yelling Is Getting The Twitter Meme Treatment

NBA

Jamaal Magloire Yelling Is Getting The Twitter Meme Treatment

By 22 minutes ago

By: |

Jamaal Magloire shocked some during Game 6 Thursday night with his interesting way of yelling instructions to his team. The Toronto Raptors assistant tore the bottom off a Gatorade cup and used it as a makeshift microphone.

Check it out:

And Twitter took over from there, instantly turning Magloire into a meme:

Well, Magloire is obviously doing something right, the Raptors lead the Golden State Warriors 60-57 at halftime. If they win, the Raptors will bring the first ever NBA title home to Canada. If they Warriors find a way to win, we’ll head back to Toronto for Game 7 on Sunday.

, , , NBA

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home