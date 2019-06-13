Kevin Durant Expected To Miss All Of 2019-20 Season

Kevin Durant will be recovering from his ruptured Achilles tendon for a while. The 30-year-old superstar had surgery to repair the injury on Wednesday and now we know how long to expect him out.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski claimed Durant is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season as he recovers. In a piece about Kyrie Irving changing agents, Woj dropped this bomb:

The Nets and Knicks have both hoped to sign Irving and Kevin Durant together into max salary slots. Durant’s free agency has been complicated by a ruptured right Achilles tendon that is expected to keep him out of the entire 2019-20 season. The Knicks and Nets are both still interested in signing Durant and Irving together, league sources said.

So that’s a pretty serious bombshell. I think most expected Durant to at least miss half of next season, but the whole thing? Honestly, that’s probably the best thing for his recovery. There’s no sense rushing back.

The issue here is Durant will officially be a free agent in a few weeks and no one knows where he’ll go. This news complicates things even more.