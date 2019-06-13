Kevin Durant Honored By Warriors Warmup Shirts

Kevin Durant isn’t far from the minds of his Golden State Warriors teammates as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

As the Dubs got ready for Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, they paid tribute to him with their warmup shirts:

Steph and the team rockin’ “For Oakland/KD” warmup shirts 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PSCh8KwTS8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 13, 2019

And a better look:

That’s certainly a really nice gesture.

Durant was named NBA Finals MVP in 2017 and 2018 as he led the Warriors to titles against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It’s a shame he can’t be on the floor tonight battling the Raptors with the rest of the Warriors.

The Warriors are playing the final game at Oracle Arena Thursday night and they’re doing it without their biggest star.