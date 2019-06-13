Video: Klay Thompson Appears to Suffer Knee Injury, But Returns for Free Throws

Klay Thompson came down awkwardly on his left leg after he was fouled by Danny Green and immediately went down, grabbed his knee, and writhed in pain. Thompson was helped to the locker room, but must have received word that if he did not shoot his free throws he would not be able to return to the game, and limped back to shoot (and make) his free throws.

Klay Thompson comes back onto the court pic.twitter.com/WpPkkp6FWA — Ⓜ️arcusD ▶️ (@_MarcusD3_) June 14, 2019

After making the free throws, the Warriors quickly fouled, and Thompson ran into the locker room for evaluation. He appeared to not want to head back there, but the Warriors are presumably going to be very cautious with Thompson, after everything that has happened with Kevin Durant this week.

UPDATE: Doris Burke says on ESPN’s broadcast that Klay Thompson is jumping up and down in the Warriors’ locker room and twice told his father, former NBA star Mychal Thompson, that he did not hear a pop in his knee.

UPDATE II: Klay Thompson is out for the remainder of the game.