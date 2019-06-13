Klay Thompson Left Oracle Arena On Crutches After Injuring His KNee

Klay Thompson was dominating Game 6 of the NBA Finals when he injured his knee. He briefly returned from the tunnel to take a pair a free throws, but did not return to the game. Later he was seen leaving the arena on crutches during the fourth quarter.

Thompson’s 30 points in 32 minutes led the Golden State Warriors at the time he left the game. They will miss him immensely as the fourth quarter wears on. Stephen Curry will need to come up with some late-game heroics to get the Warriors their third-straight title.

The Toronto Raptors are now in a great position to lock up their first NBA title.