Kyrie Irving Rumor Tracker [UPDATING]

Kyrie Irving will be one of the top free agents available when the bidding opens on June 30. The star point guard has already chosen to not opt in to his contract option with the Celtics, which ensures he will be free to sign with whoever he chooses. The rumors have been flying about Irving’s potential destination, so we decided to put them all together for you. All the rumors about Irving’s potential destinations, updated as we find them.

Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports a source confirmed to him that Irving will end up in Brooklyn, and a separate source agreed.

Kyrie Irving fires longtime agent mere weeks before free agency, signs with Roc Nation

The Nets hope Irving will help recruit his good friend Kevin Durant to New York